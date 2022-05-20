Friday, May 20, 2022
Trial Date Set for Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

By Ny MaGee
Nipsey Hussle
Eric Holder Jr. – Nipsey Hussle

*A June 2 trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering Nipsey Hussle outside the rapper’s clothing store in Los Angeles three years ago.

Eric Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to face a jury on January 5th, 2022, but the high-profile case has repeatedly been delayed by the COVID pandemic. 

Holder is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. According to reports, Holder became enraged when Nipsey talked back to him after he fired off two shots that hit the L.A. native.

READ MORE: New FOX SOUL Special Investigates Deaths of Young Dolph, Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle

The L.A. County District Attorney charged Holder with 4 crimes, including premeditated murder. A Grand Jury indicted him on murder, 2 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, the Grand Jury added 2 counts of assault with a firearm for the victims who were shot but survived.

At the time of his death, Nipsey Hussle was working on several civic development projects to revitalize his Los Angeles neighborhood. For this reason, Holder reportedly claimed he was paid to kill Nipsey, according to unconfirmed reports. 

As reported by RollingOut, Holder allegedly stated that he was propositioned by someone in the Los Angeles Police Department to assassinate Nipsey. Holder was allegedly offered $75,000 for the hit and was told he would not be charged for the killing.

Per Fox 11, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the grand jury that Holder walked up to Hussle — whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom — and their discussion “had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which, in the gang world, is a very serious offense.”

“Apparently the conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching. The conversation wasn’t particularly intense, it wasn’t particularly belligerent, and it lasted for about four minutes,” the prosecutor told the grand jury, noting that the conversation was “enough that it moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle.”

Holder has remained in jail since the shooting. His trial in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom is expected to last four weeks.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

