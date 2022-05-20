Friday, May 20, 2022
TikToker Named Sophzaloafs Undergoes Surgery to Have Vibrator Removed From Her Butt!

By Fisher Jack
TikToker named Sophzaloafs had to have vibrator surgically removed from anus
*In a case of TMI, a #TikToker revealed that she got a vibrator stuck up her butt, requiring emergency surgery. The woman who goes by the username of #sophzaloafs says that she used the 3-inch sex toy anally.

At some point during her pleasure session, the vibrator got stuck inside her anus.

Unable to fish it out, the woman tried sleeping with the object still inside her.

However, it continued to buzz, making for an extremely uncomfortable night. The following morning, she finally sought medical attention, but that was not the end of the saga.

sophzaloafs x-ray of toy-stuck-tiktokDoctors at the hospital struggled to remove the sex toy, leaving surgery as the only option. Following the procedure, she awoke to find the vibrator placed conveniently next to her inside a plastic bag, providing easy access in the event that she wanted to proceed with her self-love action. To her surprise, the toy was still intact and ready for use.

In her video, @sophzaloafs provided X-ray images of the vibrator inside her, but she has since made her TikTok account private, following the story’s widespread interest. Her account sports over 8,600 followers and over 300,000 likes.

