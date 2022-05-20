Friday, May 20, 2022
The Crime Fighting Chipmunks Are Back in ‘Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ | WATCH

By L.Marie
0

The crime-fighting chipmunks return in Disney’s “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers.” It’s been a few decades since the last Chip ‘N’ Dale movie and a lot has changed. The infamous duo seemed to have gone their separate ways. Dale lives the high life, while Chip has left that life behind him.

Dale seeks to find Chip as he is in need of help to protect their fellow cartoon characters. They can’t protect them alone. They need police assistance and this is where the live-action comes in. Actress Kiki Layne plays detective Ellie, who is ecstatic about working a case with her idols Chip and Dale.  

We spoke with Layne about her experience filming a live-action animation.

“It was very different. Essentially I had no scene partners. It was just myself on set starring at puppets or a piece of tape,” said Layne.

By her performance, you can’t tell that she was basically acting by herself. As Ellie, Chip, and Dale join forces they encounter a lot trying to solve the mystery at hand.

During their search for answers, they come across a few well-known faces. Viewers will be pleasantly surprised by the Disney character cameos in this movie.

This animation is part live-action, CGI, and old-school cartoon. While Dale has advanced with the times, as a CGI character, Chip is still an 80’s version cartoon.

It’s interesting to watch all three forms in one movie. This might be Disney’s way of giving the 80’s babies a sense of nostalgia while also grabbing the younger generation’s attention.  

Kiki Layne
Kiki Layne

Check out “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” streaming now on Disney+.

L.Marie

