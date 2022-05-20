Friday, May 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Nick Cannon’s Explicit ‘Raw & B’ Cover Features Ex Jessica White

By Ny MaGee
0

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

*Nick Cannon returns with new music with his new project “Raw & B,” a mixtape that’s set to drop Friday.  The cover art features Cannon and his ex Jessica White, who is fully nude.

Cannon recruited Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, 42 Dugg, Jacquees, Hitman Holla, and more big names for Raw & B.

Nick’s caption for the first cover says he has another announcement coming soon, while Jessica’s caption says “Nick and I have a very special announcement coming Friday.” Cannon fans have concluded that White is pregnant by the artist. 

Check out the super sexy cover below.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon is Considering a Vasectomy After Model Pregnant with His 8th Child

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

As reported by The YBF, Nick and Jessica dated off and on for the past several years, calling it quits in 2020 after he got Brittany Bell pregnant for the second time.

As noted by PEOPLE, Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon’s son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott died in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer. 

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Nick is now calling Jessica “his muse”, and she noted in the caption on the posts: “I’m in love again”. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Previous articleExpedition and Navigator Owners Advised to Park OUTSIDE Due to Fire Risk
Next articleHBO Max Announces Lizzo Documentary Coming This Fall
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO