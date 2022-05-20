Nick Cannon’s Explicit ‘Raw & B’ Cover Features Ex Jessica White

*Nick Cannon returns with new music with his new project “Raw & B,” a mixtape that’s set to drop Friday. The cover art features Cannon and his ex Jessica White, who is fully nude.

Cannon recruited Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, 42 Dugg, Jacquees, Hitman Holla, and more big names for Raw & B.

Nick’s caption for the first cover says he has another announcement coming soon, while Jessica’s caption says “Nick and I have a very special announcement coming Friday.” Cannon fans have concluded that White is pregnant by the artist.

Check out the super sexy cover below.

As reported by The YBF, Nick and Jessica dated off and on for the past several years, calling it quits in 2020 after he got Brittany Bell pregnant for the second time.

As noted by PEOPLE, Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon’s son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott died in December after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

Nick is now calling Jessica “his muse”, and she noted in the caption on the posts: “I’m in love again”.