Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional About Oscar Snub in Netflix Documentary ‘Halftime’ | WATCH

*The trailer has dropped for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Netflix documentary film, titled “Halftime.”

Directed by Amanda Micheli, “Halftime” is directed by Amanda Micheli and will debut on the streamer on June 14. In doc centers on the creation of the JLo’s co-headlining 2020 Super Bowl performance with Shakira

The preview also shows Lopez’s journey through the 2018-2019 awards season, and her disappointment when she didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for her performance in Lorene Scafaria’s crime drama “Hustlers”.

“It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem,” Lopez admits while her voice plays over an image of her crying in bed. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else.”

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Ashanti Finally Gets Credit for Jennifer Lopez’s Hit Singles

“Halftime” has been selected as the Tribeca Film Festival’s opening night film, and will premiere on June 8 at the United Palace in Washington Heights. This year’s Tribeca runs from June 8-19.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with ‘Halftime,’ an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement, TheWrap reports. “Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of J. Lo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” Micheli said.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime,’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” Tribeca Festival co-founder Robert De Niro added. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”