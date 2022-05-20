Friday, May 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional About Oscar Snub in Netflix Documentary ‘Halftime’ | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

JLo
Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

*The trailer has dropped for Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Netflix documentary film, titled “Halftime.”

Directed by Amanda Micheli, “Halftime” is directed by Amanda Micheli and will debut on the streamer on June 14. In doc centers on the creation of the JLo’s co-headlining 2020 Super Bowl performance with Shakira

The preview also shows Lopez’s journey through the 2018-2019 awards season, and her disappointment when she didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for her performance in Lorene Scafaria’s crime drama “Hustlers”.

“It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem,” Lopez admits while her voice plays over an image of her crying in bed. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else.”

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Ashanti Finally Gets Credit for Jennifer Lopez’s Hit Singles

 “Halftime” has been selected as the Tribeca Film Festival’s opening night film, and will premiere on June 8 at the United Palace in Washington Heights. This year’s Tribeca runs from June 8-19.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with ‘Halftime,’ an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement, TheWrap reports. “Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of J. Lo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” Micheli said.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime,’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” Tribeca Festival co-founder Robert De Niro added. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

Previous articleBlood on Walls, Toilet is Hole in Floor: Released Russian Prisoner on What Conditions for Brittney Griner Are Like
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO