Friday, May 20, 2022
DNA Test Confirms Flavor Flav is the Father of Boy, 3, His 8th Child

By Ny MaGee
Flava Flav's baby mam
Flava Flav, Kim, Jordan via Getty/Instagram

*Flavor Flav has apparently just discovered that he has a 3-year-old son with his former manager, making him a father for the eighth time at age 63.

A paternity test proved confirmed he is the father of a boy named Jordan, according to TMZ. The child’s mother is Kate Gammell, who worked as Flav’s manager in 2017.

Gammell has several photos of her son posted to her Instagram profile. Apparently,  Flav reportedly asked for a DNA test because he did not believe the child was his. After confirming the paternity results, he has since been active in the boy’s life and made child support and custody arrangements with Kate. According to TMZ, Jordan will legally take Flav’s last name, which is Drayton.

Flav also has seven other children from previous relationships.

Check out some images of Kate and Jordan below.

READ MORE: Flavor Flav to Appear on Dr. Dre’s ‘Detox’ Album: ‘That’s Big to Me, Bro’

 

