Could Young Thug’s Song Lyrics and Social Media Posts Take Him Down in RICO Case? | VIDEO

*Last week, Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta home after being named in a broad 56-count gang indictment. According to the indictment, the rapper and 27 other people, including Atlanta rapper Gunna, allegedly conspired to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law.

Several reports have been made on the arrest, but many wonder what this means for them. Now that the two are listed in the indictment, does this mean they’re being charged with all 56 counts? Criminal Defense Attorney Caesar Chukwuma (@iamcaez )gave Baller Alert the details on the case.

Specifically, the 28 people in the indictment are all charged with conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO. Georgia’s version of the federal law was initially designed to fight organized crime. “What this statute does is allow the government and prosecutors to go after individuals who themselves didn’t commit these crimes but had their subordinates commit criminal acts on their behalf,” said Chukwuma.

Under this statute, prosecutors must prove that the defendants committed at least two specific offenses within a 10-year period that were part of a racketeering scheme. If found guilty, penalties for RICO include up to 20 years in prison, a monetary fine, or both.

Attorney Chukwuma explained how posting lyrics from a song is not a crime. However, if a social media post or music lyrics are investigated, and the evidence cooperates and supports a criminal act, it can be used against you in court.

