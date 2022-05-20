Friday, May 20, 2022
Could Young Thug’s Song Lyrics and Social Media Posts Take Him Down in RICO Case? | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

*Last week, Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta home after being named in a broad 56-count gang indictment. According to the indictment, the rapper and 27 other people, including Atlanta rapper Gunna, allegedly conspired to violate the Georgia criminal racketeering law.

Several reports have been made on the arrest, but many wonder what this means for them. Now that the two are listed in the indictment, does this mean they’re being charged with all 56 counts? Criminal Defense Attorney Caesar Chukwuma (@iamcaez )gave Baller Alert the details on the case.

Specifically, the 28 people in the indictment are all charged with conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO. Georgia’s version of the federal law was initially designed to fight organized crime. “What this statute does is allow the government and prosecutors to go after individuals who themselves didn’t commit these crimes but had their subordinates commit criminal acts on their behalf,” said Chukwuma.

RELATED NEWS: Sheriff Denies Young Thug is Living in ‘Torturous’ Jail Conditions

Young Thug – WireimageGetty

Under this statute, prosecutors must prove that the defendants committed at least two specific offenses within a 10-year period that were part of a racketeering scheme. If found guilty, penalties for RICO include up to 20 years in prison, a monetary fine, or both.

Attorney Chukwuma explained how posting lyrics from a song is not a crime. However, if a social media post or music lyrics are investigated, and the evidence cooperates and supports a criminal act, it can be used against you in court.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Blood on Walls, Toilet is Hole in Floor: Released Russian Prisoner on What Conditions for Brittney Griner Are Like

 

Fisher Jack

