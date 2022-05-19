‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Off! | EURexclusiveWATCH

*After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Sounds good, right? It is! “Top Gun: Maverick” is soaring into your movie theaters this May 27 and the highly anticipated film is going to give you all the bang for your buck! You will feel like you are soaring high above the clouds. You will laugh, you will cry and you will wonder how it’s been over 30 years for this sequel to have come out.

EUR sat down with some of the stars to talk about the movie that has everyone buzzing. Jon Hamm who plays (Cyclone) introduced EUR to his character.

“His official title is Air Boss which he actually has demanded people call him in real life, but it’s not really taking so well,” Hamm told us. “It’s all right there. He runs the show basically when he is presented with a hiccup in the change of command. Maverick presents trouble. They are set up as antagonists from the start.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Hulu Drops Trailer For ‘Look At Me: Xxxtentacion’ Documentary | Watch

In Top Gun: Maverick there is definitely tension everywhere Maverick goes. The problem is, he’s a legend! He’s amazing at what he does. So, what can the Navy do? What should they do with this long-serving Captain? Luckily he has someone in his corner. He has callsign “Hondo,” played by Bashir SalaHuddin.

When speaking with EUR, Bashir SalaHuddin said, “I am a warrant officer who is also a tech. I am somebody that he (Maverick) knows throughout this whole film that whenever he looks over, I’m in his corner. I have his back 100 percent.”

There is also a new generation of Top Gun elite fighter pilots that the film introduces us to. Payback (Jay Ellis), Bob (Lewis Pullman) and Phoenix (Monica Barbaro) are some of the new “Top Guns” and they work hard and play hard in this film. There are definite nods to the original movie via the new Gen and for those that have been awaiting this sequel, you will be filled with nostalgia.

Jay Ellis introduced EUR to his character by saying, “I play a guy named Rueben ‘Payback’ Fitch. He does not want to be a teammate. He’s used to being a front seater and kind of flying by himself and all of a sudden he gets paired with a backseater and it is a lesson on learning how to be a teammate while also competing.”

The whole class of Top Gun elite fighter pilots is hella competitive. They are the smartest. They are the best and they are all a bit cocky, which may or may not be the result of being told their whole careers, thus far, that they are the best. How is a group of “the best” going to be able to work together? Or can they? It plays out in a high-stakes training mission that will have viewers definitely picking sides.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will have you flying by the seat of your pants whilst also taking you on an emotional roller coaster! Get ready! Your blockbuster flight is ready for take-off this May 27 in theaters everywhere!