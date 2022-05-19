Tom Joyner Lists Miami Mansion for $20M

*Radio personality Tom Joyner is selling his Miami mansion for $20 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property is located in the gated Golden Beach community, New York Post reports. Joyner, 72, initially purchased the 7,300 square foot home back in 2015 for $10.5 million. The space underwent a $7.5 million renovation.

Check out a few images of the property below.

Here’s more from the report:

Inside, the staircase within the foyer acts as an art gallery. Hints of Joyner’s favorite color red are sprinkled throughout each piece of work while a custom Bocci pendant light hangs from the ceiling. Pegged as a “unicorn property,” the primary suite comes with an office, and features a bathroom with a glass encased RiFRA tub in the center of the room, and an expansive open closet. The lower level features a professional gym with a boxing ring and bright red floor.

The residence also boasts oceanfront living lounges, a seaside swimming pool with spacious verandas, summer kitchen, beachside louvered cabana – and access to a private beach.

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

“This is a unicorn property in one of South Florida’s most exclusive neighborhoods – and the only one with a private beach,” Goldentayer told The Post. “A turnkey oceanfront home with this level of design is extremely hard to find. From the moment you pull up, you are wowed at every turn by stunning ocean views and an incredible attention to detail from designer Deborah Wecselman.”