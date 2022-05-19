Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tom Joyner Lists Miami Mansion for $20M

By Ny MaGee
0

radio personality

*Radio personality Tom Joyner is selling his Miami mansion for $20 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property is located in the gated Golden Beach community, New York Post reports. Joyner, 72, initially purchased the 7,300 square foot home back in 2015 for $10.5 million. The space underwent a $7.5 million renovation.

Check out a few images of the property below.

READ MORE: Tom Joyner: The Fly Jock Retires After 25 Years On Air

Credit: Kris Tamburello

Here’s more from the report: 

Inside, the staircase within the foyer acts as an art gallery. Hints of Joyner’s favorite color red are sprinkled throughout each piece of work while a custom Bocci pendant light hangs from the ceiling. Pegged as a “unicorn property,” the primary suite comes with an office, and features a bathroom with a glass encased RiFRA tub in the center of the room, and an expansive open closet. The lower level features a professional gym with a boxing ring and bright red floor.

The residence also boasts oceanfront living lounges, a seaside swimming pool with spacious verandas, summer kitchen, beachside louvered cabana – and access to a private beach. 

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

“This is a unicorn property in one of South Florida’s most exclusive neighborhoods – and the only one with a private beach,” Goldentayer told The Post. “A turnkey oceanfront home with this level of design is extremely hard to find. From the moment you pull up, you are wowed at every turn by stunning ocean views and an incredible attention to detail from designer Deborah Wecselman.”

Credit: Kris Tamburello

Kris Tamburello
Credit: Kris Tamburello

Previous article‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Off! | EURexclusiveWATCH
Next articleJohn Salley On His Favorite Sneaker & Starring in Disney+ ‘Sneakerella’ | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO