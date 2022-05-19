Thursday, May 19, 2022
Sheriff Denies Young Thug is Living in ‘Torturous’ Jail Conditions

By Ny MaGee
Young Thug
*The Cobb County Sheriff’s Department responded to accusations that rapper Young Thug is being held in “torturous” jail conditions following his arrest on RICO charges.

Thugger was denied bail and is currently awaiting trial. His attorneys claim he’s being held in “dungeon-like” conditions with no windows. They also argue that the hip-hop star has not been allowed to bathe and has no access to media such as radio and television. 

As reported by WSBTV, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department allowed a reporter from the station inside the facility to see the rapper’s holding cell. 

“This is a jail, it is a detention center,” the official said. “It’s not the Ritz Carlton, so you have to recognize that.”

As reported by Complex, Southern Christian Leadership Conference members were also allowed inside to assess the jail. 

“The purpose of today is to let the community know that we’re not doing anything that we don’t want them to see,” Col. Temetris Atkins said. “We run an above-board jail and we want anybody and everybody to know that.”

Young Thug is reportedly being held in solitary confinement for his own safety due to his celebrity status.

We previously reported, via Hollywood Unlocked, that journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV revealed Monday (May 9), that Young Thug and his artist Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been accused of RICO charges. According to Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Prosecutors say YSL is a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL.”

Per Yahoo:

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of co-founding a criminal street gang named Young Slime Life in Atlanta in 2012 that has an affiliation with the national Bloods gang. The indictment alleges that the YSL gang has involvement in murder, attempted murder, witness intimidation, drug dealing, carjacking, robbery and theft, The New York Times reports.

After Young Thug’s arrest, his lawyer, Brian Steel, said his client had “committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” The Guardian reports.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

