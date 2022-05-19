Thursday, May 19, 2022
KFC Employee Hailed a Hero After Saving Kidnapped Woman | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
KFC
KFC in Memphis / YouTube screenshot

*A Memphis KFC staffer is being hailed a hero for helping save a woman who was being held against her will.

The incident occurred on May 15 when the unnamed woman reportedly left a note begging for help, authorities said, according to the New York Post. The KYC employee swiftly took action by alerting the police who were able to track down the victim and her captor. 

Check out the video report below.

Here’s more from The Post: 

The unidentified employee called police to the restaurant around 5 p.m. to report that there had been a man at the restaurant holding a woman against her will, FOX13 reported. The staffer gave authorities a rough description of both the man and woman as well a note the woman had written begging for help, an affidavit said.

Police tracked down a man fitting the employee’s description, Diego Glay, who initially fled when confronted by police. He was ultimately subdued and arrested, according to the report. 

The victim told authorities that she had been in a relationship with Glay, who was holding her against her will, physically abused her, and threatened her with a handgun.

The woman told officers that Glay took her phone and prohibited her from leaving for days at a time, according to the police affidavit.

According to officials, Glay admitted that he and the victim had been living in cheap hotels around the city.

Glay is reportedly being held on a $35,000 bond.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

