Thursday, May 19, 2022
EURVideoNews: 4 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Including Young Girl | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Woman talks to reporter - murder-suicide in Houston - screenshot
Woman talks to reporter regarding murder-suicide in Houston area – screenshot

*In the Houston area, four people are dead, including a 4-year-old girl, in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff identified the victims as a woman, her 4-year-old daughter and her mother. It is believed that the woman’s estranged husband is responsible for the shooting deaths. A semi-automatic pistol was discovered next to his body.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident around 9:20 a.m. This was the Commons at the Vintage Park apartments located in 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.

The sheriff said the four people were found dead inside an apartment unit at the address. There is no active threat within the complex.

Fisher Jack

