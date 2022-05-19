EURVideoNews: 4 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Including Young Girl | WATCH

*In the Houston area, four people are dead, including a 4-year-old girl, in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff identified the victims as a woman, her 4-year-old daughter and her mother. It is believed that the woman’s estranged husband is responsible for the shooting deaths. A semi-automatic pistol was discovered next to his body.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident around 9:20 a.m. This was the Commons at the Vintage Park apartments located in 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive just northeast of Highway 249.

The sheriff said the four people were found dead inside an apartment unit at the address. There is no active threat within the complex.

Check out the video below for more details.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Beyoncé Once Confronted Sean Paul Over Rumors They Hooked Up While Recording ‘Baby Boy’