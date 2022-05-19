Thursday, May 19, 2022
HomeRadioScope-OldSchoolEUR Video Throwback
Entertainment

EUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Stevie Wonder’s Connection to the ‘Good Times’ Theme Song

By EURPublisher01
0

Sugar Shack painting by Ernie Barnes
Sugar Shack – Ernie Barnes, featured in the closing credits of “Good Times”

*Did you know that “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and the theme song from the sitcom “Good Times” have two singers in common, and neither are Stevie Wonder?

Wonder’s second single from his 15th studio album, “Talking Book,” topped the U.S. singles chart on this day in 1973.

That song went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

As you know, the song’s first four lines are not from Wonder, but by Jim Gilstrap, one of the most sought-after session musicians in the industry, and his girlfriend Lani Groves.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Americans Are Consumed With The Depp v. Heard Defamation Trial

Gilstrap had the hit single “Swing Your Daddy” in 1975, and Groves was often given space to shine during Wonder’s concerts.

Listen below.

But by far, they are best known for co-singing the theme song from “Good Times.”

In addition to providing the intro to “Sunshine,” Gilstrap, Groves and Gloria Barley also sang backup on the song as part of Wonder’s Wonderlove backing band. With their assist, the song became Wonder’s third number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Sunshine” was also a Grammy nominee for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, losing to Olivia Newton-John’s “I Honestly Love You” and Barbara Streisand’s “The Way We Were,” respectively.

“Sunshine” was the follow up to “Talking Book’s” first single “Superstition,” which earned Wonder his first ever Grammy Award – winning for both Best Pop Vocal Performance Male and Best R&B Vocal Performance Male.

Watch Wonder receive the latter below:

Previous articleVIDEO: Smart Cookies: Maths Teacher Wished Students Good Luck By Baking Them Biscuits
Next articleNick Cannon is Considering a Vasectomy After Model Pregnant with His 8th Child
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO