Antonio Brown to Keyshia Cole: ‘We Don’t Want You’

*R&B songstress Keyshia Cole took to social media recently to announce that she misses spreading intimate time with NFL star Antonio Brown.

While neither has confirmed or denied dating speculations, they sparked romance rumors when they collaborated on Brown’s single “Don’t Leave.”

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, amid an update to her fans about her unsuccessful attempt to be celibate for a least a year, Cole shared photos on her Instagram story of herself and AB engaging in conversation. She captioned one image: ”Missing him a lot” and in the other pic, she wrote, “Miss him! A Lot.”

Check out the photos below.

Keyshia Cole, Antonia Brown / InstagramMeanwhile, as reported by Vlad TV, Cole sparked dating rumors in recent months when she got an “AB” tattoo on her back. Brown reacted to her body ink by sharing an alleged photo of the tat along with the caption, “You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva.”

Keyshia reacted, writing, “This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed. don’t be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize.”

Keyshia added, “Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now. I have a 12-year-old. Like that type of disrespect for what. Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa you. Guess that wasn’t mutual.”

Antonio then hit up Instagram Live to tell Keyshia, “I’m a player. We don’t want you.”

Check out his rant via the IG clip below.