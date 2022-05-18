Travis Scott Donates $1M in Scholarships to HBCU Graduates

*Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund have announced $1 million in scholarships for 100 students graduating from HBCUs this year.

Per TMZ:

The soon-to-be grads are each getting a $10,000 scholarship from Travis’ previously-established Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund … and the recipients finished their final semester with at least a 3.5 GPA. Among the scholars … Florida A&M University pharmacy major Nisha Encarnacion, who is from the U.S. Virgin Islands and paid her own way through college while supporting her mother and daughter, Fisk University computer science major Chisom Okwor, whose goal is to help transform developing countries in Africa, and North Carolina Central University broadcast journalism major Jordan Massey, who took on a ton of debt to get his communications degree.

This is Scott’s second year offering the award, which will be distributed to students at 38 different schools.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out,” Scott said in a release. “So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them—and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Per Complex, Project manager Jordan Webster—sister of Scott—recently graduated from Howard University and praised her brother’s contribution in a statement.

“I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family—to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University—and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time,” she shared in the same release. “It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families.”

The scholarships are going to students at Prairie View A&M University—Travis’ alma mater—Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Morehouse College, Texas Southern, and more.