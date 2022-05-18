Buffalo Mass Shooter Wrote Anti-Black Manifesto About ‘Replacement Theory’

*The white supremacist who fatally shot 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York wrote a 180-page manifesto about “replacement theory” … which is a narrative being pushed by racists that white people are being outnumbered by people of color.

The gunman, identified as Payton Gendron, 18, maintained a digital journal and said his exposure to the online message board 4Chan allowed him to interact with racist extremists which kept him motivated to stick to his deadly plans.

“My current beliefs started when I first started to use 4chan a few months after covid started,” Gendron wrote in the diary, as reported by New York Post. The publication obtained a copy of Gendron’s manifesto from the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation.

“Every time I think maybe I shouldn’t commit to an attack I spend 5 min [on] /pol/, then my motivation returns,” he wrote in another entry, referencing the message board racist and anti-semitic content.

Payton Gendron: murders 10—calmly arrested Nikolas Cruz: murders 17—calmly arrested Dylan Roof: murders 9—calmly arrested Patrick Crusius: murders 23—calmly arrested Tamir Rice, Aiyana Jones, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner—all unarmed & innocent—killed immediately pic.twitter.com/rSvlXdGnUb — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 15, 2022

The diary reportedly features thousands of daily entries that offer a glimpse into Gendron’s radical views.

“I’m not proud to kill these lads, in fact I’m desperately looking for a sign or evidence proving that I shouldn’t,” he wrote of his plans to shoot and kill black people in an effort to “save” the white race.

“I can’t tell you how much I don’t want to do this attack My only other choice is suicide I can’t go back,” Gendron wrote on March 16.

“I have wondered if I’m mentally ill, and that’s why I’m planning the attack like I am now,” the wrote in February.

Gendron also wrote about how the COVID 10 pandemic affected him.

“I remember I went to my cousin’s house with a mask and full get up and no one else did and seeing that caused me so much pain. Eventually it was too much to bear and I had to leave early and walk home through the woods, I then barricaded myself in the basement for a few days.”

As we reported earlier, Gendron was heavily armed and wearing body armor when he carried out the deadly attack. Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York, was detained by authorities without incident.

Noting that in AP copy, 18-yeear-old Michael Brown was an “18-year old Black man,” while 18-year-old Payton Gendron is a “white teenager.” pic.twitter.com/53Jt1vWuqf — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) May 15, 2022

Gendron traveled from his hometown, located 200 miles from Buffalo, to carry out the deadly attack. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were white, police say. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, per CNN. All the victims have been named in a PEOPLE report.

Gendron has been remanded without bail, and a felony hearing has been scheduled for Thursday. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

As reported by TMZ, Gendron’s hateful messaging was also emblazoned on the gun he used in the supermarket mass shooting. Per the outlet, he used a black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle that was littered with racist language – such as “N****” on its’ barrel,” “Here’s your reparations,” “Dylan Roof,” “John Earnest” and “SYGAOWN.”