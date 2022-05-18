Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Buffalo Mass Shooter Wrote Anti-Black Manifesto About ‘Replacement Theory’

By Ny MaGee
0

Payton Gendron
Payton Gendron / Credit: Twitter

*The white supremacist who fatally shot 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York wrote a 180-page manifesto about “replacement theory” … which is a narrative being pushed by racists that white people are being outnumbered by people of color. 

The gunman, identified as Payton Gendron, 18, maintained a digital journal and said his exposure to the online message board 4Chan allowed him to interact with racist extremists which kept him motivated to stick to his deadly plans. 

“My current beliefs started when I first started to use 4chan a few months after covid started,” Gendron wrote in the diary, as reported by New York Post. The publication obtained a copy of Gendron’s manifesto from the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation.

“Every time I think maybe I shouldn’t commit to an attack I spend 5 min [on] /pol/, then my motivation returns,” he wrote in another entry, referencing the message board racist and anti-semitic content. 

READ MORE: Tops Employee Says 911 Dispatcher Hung Up On Her During Mass Shooting at Supermarket

The diary reportedly features thousands of daily entries that offer a glimpse into Gendron’s radical views.  

“I’m not proud to kill these lads, in fact I’m desperately looking for a sign or evidence proving that I shouldn’t,” he wrote of his plans to shoot and kill black people in an effort to “save” the white race. 

“I can’t tell you how much I don’t want to do this attack My only other choice is suicide I can’t go back,” Gendron wrote on March 16. 

“I have wondered if I’m mentally ill, and that’s why I’m planning the attack like I am now,” the wrote in February. 

Gendron also wrote about how the COVID 10 pandemic affected him. 

“I remember I went to my cousin’s house with a mask and full get up and no one else did and seeing that caused me so much pain. Eventually it was too much to bear and I had to leave early and walk home through the woods, I then barricaded myself in the basement for a few days.” 

As we reported earlier, Gendron was heavily armed and wearing body armor when he carried out the deadly attack. Gendron, a resident of Conklin, New York, was detained by authorities without incident. 

Gendron traveled from his hometown, located 200 miles from Buffalo, to carry out the deadly attack. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were white, police say. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, per CNN. All the victims have been named in a PEOPLE report. 

Gendron has been remanded without bail, and a felony hearing has been scheduled for Thursday. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

As reported by TMZ, Gendron’s hateful messaging was also emblazoned on the gun he used in the supermarket mass shooting. Per the outlet, he used a black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle that was littered with racist language – such as “N****” on its’ barrel,”  “Here’s your reparations,” “Dylan Roof,” “John Earnest” and “SYGAOWN.”

Previous articleKaren Bass Endorsed by Key Rival in Los Angeles Mayoral Race | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO