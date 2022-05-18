Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

LA Activists Call Press Conference TODAY for Homeless Man Shot in Wheelchair by 2 Women

By Fisher Jack
0

Black Man in Wheelchair - shutterstock
Not actual shooting victim – stock photo via Shutterstock

*What? – A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and gang intervention activists will hold a vigil and press conference for the homeless man who was shot last night outside McDonald’s and call for the public’s help in capturing the 2 women suspects who allegedly shot him.

“The shooting of a homeless and disabled man in a wheelchair is a cowardly and cruel act.  These individuals are the most vulnerable in our society and should be protected not shot at.  It’s critical we have the public’s help in bringing these individuals to justice,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Here’s more about the incident via KTLA:
Investigators say a 75-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the McDonald’s when at least one of two women who arrived in a vehicle opened fire on him. The women fled the scene following the shooting and are being sought by police. No further details about the suspects were available. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tops Employee Says 911 Dispatcher Hung Up On Her During Mass Shooting at Supermarket

Press Conference info:

Date: TODAY – Wednesday, May 18
Time:  5 pm
Location: The scene of the shooting: Mc Donald’s at the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by:
Project Islamic Hope
Community Build
Justice for Murdered Children
Cease-Fire
Stop The Violence increase The Peace Foundation  and  clergy

Previous articleSales of Electric Cars on the Rise in U.S.
Next articleExclusive Clip: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ – Gangsta Boo Lost 20 People | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO