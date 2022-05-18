LA Activists Call Press Conference TODAY for Homeless Man Shot in Wheelchair by 2 Women

*What? – A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights and gang intervention activists will hold a vigil and press conference for the homeless man who was shot last night outside McDonald’s and call for the public’s help in capturing the 2 women suspects who allegedly shot him.

“The shooting of a homeless and disabled man in a wheelchair is a cowardly and cruel act. These individuals are the most vulnerable in our society and should be protected not shot at. It’s critical we have the public’s help in bringing these individuals to justice,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope.

Here’s more about the incident via KTLA:

Investigators say a 75-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the McDonald’s when at least one of two women who arrived in a vehicle opened fire on him. The women fled the scene following the shooting and are being sought by police. No further details about the suspects were available. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tops Employee Says 911 Dispatcher Hung Up On Her During Mass Shooting at Supermarket

Press Conference info:

Date: TODAY – Wednesday, May 18

Time: 5 pm

Location: The scene of the shooting: Mc Donald’s at the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, Los Angeles CA

Sponsored by:

Project Islamic Hope

Community Build

Justice for Murdered Children

Cease-Fire

Stop The Violence increase The Peace Foundation and clergy