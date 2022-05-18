Exclusive Clip: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ – Gangsta Boo Lost 20 People | WATCH

*We have an exclusive clip for the new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airing Thursday, May 19, at 9pm on WE tv.

Per press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music.

Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

In our preview of this week’s episode, Gangsta Boo speaks to her younger self, explaining her struggles and losses and how she gets through it. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, the Boot Campers must face their past childhood demons to break the cycle. A1’s dark tale brings clarity, Lyrica faces the death of her twin, and Rich & Mariahlynn finally have a breakthrough.

This season, resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with the established Judge Lynn Toler return to help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries. Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back to reality. Judge Toler will also help guide the hip-hop couples with her tough love approach and by laying down the law. Together Dr. Ish and Judge Toler will try to mend these broken relationships, but will they lean into the process, or will they let it break them?

Check out the super teaser of the new season via the clip below.

New episodes of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” become available on the AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its Thursday night premiere on WE tv.