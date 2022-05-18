Christian Recording Artist ‘Zeal’ Talks New Music, Being in Love and Staying True to Her Artistry and Message | VIDEO

*Zeal is a woman of many talents – a praise and worship leader, pianist, drummer, wife, and most importantly, a woman of God. Her talent is undeniable! She has one of the most versatile and unique vocals ever.

The multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer and songwriter recently released her new single, “Can’t Give Up Now” and candidly talked about where the inspiration for her music comes from, finding love and staying true to her artistry and message.

Tell us about your new single, “Can’t Give Up Now,” and the inspiration behind the song?

Zeal: The song was written and inspired to encourage and remind us to never give up. I’ve learned that our hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. You have to keep going and know that tough situations build strong people in the end.

You have this refreshing glow about you. Would being in love have something to do with this?

Zeal: You are making me blush now (Laughs). I would have to say my husband, Trygg has a lot to do with that. He is a wonderful man and he also sings. I feel very blessed to have him in my life. We actually just celebrated our seventh year of marriage.

What does being true to yourself mean to you?

Zeal: Being true to yourself starts with knowing who you are and accepting yourself. It also means knowing your strengths, passions, limitations and purpose in life and then living that way all the time. I think you come to know yourself by living life, finding what works for you and what defines you and makes you whole.

Being true to yourself is this simple — either you live in integrity or you live out of integrity. That’s it. In or out. Moment to moment. No other choices. No other way to live other than being true to who you are. You choose one course of action. One way to be.

The acclaimed Christian recording artist’s brand new single and official music video for “Can’t Give Up Now,” is available now.

Released on her independent label, Zeal, which provides recordings in a variety of genres including Contemporary Christian Music, Gospel, Pop, and Jazz, the label is expanding its catalog of new music from Zeal and other Christian artists to its fans and consumers abroad.

Written and produced by Zeal and co-produced with Chaz Mason, “Can’t Give Up Now” is an encouraging and powerful song, masterfully produced – a ‘sure winner’!

“Can’t Give Up Now,” is the follow-up to 2021’s “Peace Be Still.” As a highly regarded singer-songwriter in the Christian music industry, Zeal consistently manages to identify the sound that is making the biggest impact in the hearts of listeners today, which is why “Can’t Give Up Now” is in line to bring Zeal repeated success as many of her previous offerings have.

A poignant track that reminds you to never give up, Zeal’s bright melodies and refreshing vocals on “Can’t Give Up Now” continue to shine a light and inspire listeners to continue to put your best foot forward, following in the vein of her inspiring song such as “Peace Be Still.”

Zeal is a Los Angeles, California native, raised in a musical household and a family of believers which led to her having a passion for ministry at 8 years old.

She grew up musically influenced by artists such as Hezekiah Walker, Kirk Franklin, Richard Smallwood, Take 6, Commissioned, Kim Burrell to Whitney Houston, Brandy, Lauryn Hill, and Stevie Wonder.

By the age of 12, she began playing the piano and drums which transcended into writing and producing songs.

Zeal has a deep desire to nurture souls in Christ’s love through her life and artistry. Her talents have been requested domestically and internationally.

She garners accolades from her peers and fans with her fresh songwriting, musicianship, and vocal gifts.

As a multi-talented artist, she brings a beautiful and fresh sound to the Christian music industry.

Currently leading worship with her husband, Trygg at various churches while staying active in her own ministry, over the years, Zeal has shared the stage with Jason Nelson, and Kanye West (Sunday Service Jesus Movement) among others.

