Interesting: Bobby Brown’s Wife Alicia Helped the Singer Regain His Courage to Wed Whitney Houston

By Fisher Jack
Bobby Brown & Alicia Etheridge-Brown
Bobby Brown & Alicia Etheridge-Brown / Getty

*While out there on the promotion trail for the A&E special shows, “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step I Take,” Alicia Brown, the wife of R&B singer Bobby Brown, recently shared an interesting story about his and Whitney Houston’s wedding day. According to the celebrity manager, the “My Prerogative” singer Bobby Brown experienced wedding jitters his first time marrying.

The former New Edition member famously wedded international singing icon Whitney Houston back in 1992. The celebrity couple were married 14 years before their infamous relationship ended in 2007. Atlanta Black Star reports, that during a press tour for his upcoming docuseries “Biography: Bobby Brown,” Bobby’s current wife Alicia Brown shared details of his rocky nuptials day to Whitney.

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

She stated: “All of his groomsmen and his brother could not get him out the bathroom, so I was like, ‘Listen! We’re getting this show on the road. We’re here and this is happening.’” She continued, “But for some reason I came to the door, I was knocking on it. I was talking to him through the door and then finally he like peeked it a little open and I got in and it was like, ‘let me in, let me in, everything is going to be OK….For some reason he listened to me and he eventually came out of the bathroom and went down that aisle.”

