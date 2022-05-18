Biggie’s Born day Has NYC Planning Multiple Tributes For His 50th Birthday⁠

*New York City will honor the Notorious B.I.G. on the late rapper’s 50th birthday with a massive celebration.⁠ The party will kick off Saturday, May 21st, with various tributes taking place throughout the city. The Empire State Building in Manhattan will illuminate red and white for B.I.G.⁠

⁠

An illuminated crown will also spin around the 102-story building, reminding onlookers everywhere that the “One More Chance” rapper is still the undisputed hip-hop “King of New York.”⁠

⁠

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will have a special edition MetroCard with Biggie’s likeness for the special day. The MetroCard will be available for all transit users or fans who request one as a keepsake. Amazon Music will also be providing a unique QR code that will unlock custom Instagram filters honoring the late rapper.⁠

Before the day of celebration kicks off, Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, and children CJ and T’yanna Wallace will speak at a ceremony at the Empire State Building on Friday, May 20th. Other family members and close friends, such as Lil Kim and Lil Cease, are also expected to attend.⁠

⁠

In addition, [RE]DISCOVER has teamed up with Beautify Earth to unveil all-new Biggie murals in every borough of New York City.⁠

⁠

This weekend will not be the only upcoming honors for the rapper. On June 10th, the Lincoln Center will host a free black-tie orchestral tribute to B.I.G. The show will be live-streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

