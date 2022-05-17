Trina Given Key to the City and Honored with ‘Trina Day’ in Miami | Photos/Video

*Rapper Trina was given the key to the City of Miami for the first annual “Trina Day.”

During the block party held Sunday in her neighborhood of Liberty City, Trina also received a plaque in memory of her late mother.

“Miami product, Liberty City product,” Mayor Francis Suarez told the crowd, Complex reports. The mayor was on site to present Trina with the key to the city. “There are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you’ve done for this community. Never forgetting about this community. The one that loves you, that will always love you and will always take care of you as you’ve always taken care of us.

Check out photos/video from the event below.

Trina’s mother passed away from breast cancer back in 2019 and Suarez also paid tribute to her, noting that the plaque given to Trina represents “the memories you don’t forget and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us. So it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her,” he said.

Trina took to Instagram Sunday night to post footage of the presentation and revealed she also received the key to Miami-Dade County.

“WOWWWW Still can’t believe I got 2 keys to the city yesterday,” she wrote. “City of Miami and also Miami Dade County.”

Mayor Suarez posted about the event on Instagram, and Trina thanked him in the comments, writing “Thank you. I’m so grateful.”