‘Top Gun: Maverick’ A Return to Blockbuster Movies? | EURexclusiveWATCH

*”Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun” has finally arrived after more than 30 years. The anticipation for this movie has grown since the movie got its release date of May 27, 2022; just in time for your Memorial Day plans.

After over thirty years of service, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is asked to train a new group of Top Gun recruits for a very specific and specialized mission, and his unique set of experiences makes him the only qualified person to accomplish this goal. Spearheaded by orders from his former rival, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Maverick is thrust into a situation that he may or may not be able to actually come back from.

First reactions to early screenings say the movie is phenomenal, a blockbuster and a worthy sequel to the original film. It will thrill fans of the original movie and will entice a whole new generation of Top Gun fans to want to learn to fly, join the Navy, and all become fighter pilots.

EUR sat down with some of the stars of the movie, Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis about their characters “Hangman” and “Coyote” respectively. Glen Powell told us he plays Hangman.

“He’s a character that probably considers himself the greatest weapon the Navy has ever produced. He’s a wild guy who has a great time flying and doesn’t apologize for his ego.”

When asked how he prepared for his character, Greg Tarzan Davis said: “we went through a program that Tom set up to be able to withstand the Gs and FATs because, in the original one, none of the footage was good. So, Tom learned from his mistakes and said how can we improve, how can I best set the actors up to be able to get some great footage?”

The actors in “Top Gun: Maverick” had the actual cameras in the cockpit with them and filmed their individual footage for the film.

In a nod to the original movie, Jennifer Connelly plays Penny Benjamin, whose connection to Maverick was mentioned in the original Top Gun when he’s berated by Stinger (James Tolkan). In that heated exchange, Stinger yells at Maverick, telling him, “Son, your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash. You’ve been busted, you lost your qualifications as section leader three times, put in hack twice by me, with a history of high speed passes over five air control towers, and one admiral’s daughter!” To this, Goose (Anthony Edwards) chimes in with, “Penny Benjamin?”

When EUR sat down with Connelly and asked her how she embodied her character Penny, the actress said …

“I really liked her a lot. We thought a lot about how these characters have been coming in and out of each other’s lives for years and they come together, yet again. What is it about them that just works together and has them circling around each other all of these years?” The new Top Gun: Maverick movie is going to answer that question and so many more.

This film is going to blow your mind. It is a must-see summer movie that should be experienced in a theater for the best viewing experience you will have had in a long time.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to be released in theaters on May, 27.