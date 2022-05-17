Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeFamilyRelationships
News

Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out About Abusive Relationship with Jamaican Athlete

By Ny MaGee
0

Sha’Carri at Met Gala
Sha’Carri Richardson / Getty

*Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson says she is “healing” after breaking up with a female hurdler from Jamaica.

Richardson, 22, has revealed on social media that she was in a relationship with the abusive unnamed athlete, whose family didn’t approve of their same-sex union. 

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump,” she wrote in a post on social media. 

“I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country & family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic [sic] and so much more that I’m still healing from,” Richardson added. 

OTHER NEWS: Shaunie O’Neal Talks ‘Basketball Wives’ 10th Season | EURexclusiveWATCH

shacarri richardson

Sha’Carri first revealed her sexuality last year after her victory in the U.S. Olympic trials. At the time, she credited her then-girlfriend with helping pick her bright orange wig — see photo below.

Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson / Getty

“She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant,” Richardson said of her hair color in an interview with USA Today. “She felt like [orange] was loud and encouraging and, honestly, dangerous… That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement — let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

The name/identity of Richardson’s girlfriend has not been revealed for her safety as “Jamaicans are notoriously anti-homosexual and LGBT+ individuals are routinely beaten or jailed if caught in the act,” per SandraRose.com.

Previous articleNYC Model Takes Legal Action After Wrongly Committed to Psych Ward
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO