Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out About Abusive Relationship with Jamaican Athlete

*Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson says she is “healing” after breaking up with a female hurdler from Jamaica.

Richardson, 22, has revealed on social media that she was in a relationship with the abusive unnamed athlete, whose family didn’t approve of their same-sex union.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump,” she wrote in a post on social media.

“I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country & family while they dragged me. I had to deal with homophobic [sic] and so much more that I’m still healing from,” Richardson added.

OTHER NEWS: Shaunie O’Neal Talks ‘Basketball Wives’ 10th Season | EURexclusiveWATCH

Sha’Carri first revealed her sexuality last year after her victory in the U.S. Olympic trials. At the time, she credited her then-girlfriend with helping pick her bright orange wig — see photo below.

“She said it just spoke to her, the fact that it was just so loud and vibrant,” Richardson said of her hair color in an interview with USA Today. “She felt like [orange] was loud and encouraging and, honestly, dangerous… That’s who I am. She just wanted me to be able to make a statement — let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with.”

The name/identity of Richardson’s girlfriend has not been revealed for her safety as “Jamaicans are notoriously anti-homosexual and LGBT+ individuals are routinely beaten or jailed if caught in the act,” per SandraRose.com.