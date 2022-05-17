Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Neil deGrasse Tyson Claims ‘The Big Rip’ Will Destroy Earth and the Universe | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Neil deGrasse Tyson – Source: Getty Images North America

*In March 2021, famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote his book, “Cosmic Queries: StarTalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going.” Tyson kicked off the conversation by discussing how the universe will end — and essentially said the sun will eventually expand and burn up the planet.

“The Big Rip,” as Tyson called it, will end the universe as we know it, he claimed.

“The Big Rip,” Tyson explained, will “outstrip all gravitational forces currently holding things together.”

He continued: “It will eventually overcome molecular bonds that are holding your flesh together… The accelerating forces will continue to gain strength as we expand, because it’s a property of a vacuum, and the bigger the universe is the more vacuum we have. And this will continue, rip your molecules apart, then it’ll rip your atoms apart! And then there’s a part where it rips — I shouldn’t say ‘rip, it ‘separates’ them — then the very fabric of space and time itself will fall victim to this expansion. And we call that ‘The Big Rip.’”

And there you have it.

Watch Tyson explain “The Big Rip” to Colbert via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

