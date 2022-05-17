Lil Keed Complained of Serious Stomach Pain, Hospitalized Before He Passed

*Rapper Lil Keed complained to his friends and family that was having serious stomach pain in the days before his death. His pains got so bad that he went to the hospital.
Sources close to the rapper said the 24-year-old YSL label rapper had his battles with alcohol and drugs but had been clean and sober for some time.
He began experiencing severe stomach pain before going to an L.A. hospital to get checked out, TMZ reported.
From there, sources say things got worse, and Keed’s organs, both his liver and kidneys started failing which lead to his death.
OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Johanna Mazibuko of Johannesburg is World’s Oldest Person At Age 128 | Video
News of his passing came after his brother Lil Gotit, posted, “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is expected to do an autopsy.
OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out About Abusive Relationship with Jamaican Athlete
View this post on Instagram