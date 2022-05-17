Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Lil Keed Complained of Serious Stomach Pain, Hospitalized Before He Passed

By Fisher Jack
Lil Keed
Lil Keed – Getty

*Rapper Lil Keed complained to his friends and family that was having serious stomach pain in the days before his death.⁠ His pains got so bad that he went to the hospital.⁠

Sources close to the rapper said the 24-year-old YSL label rapper had his battles with alcohol and drugs but had been clean and sober for some time.⁠

He began experiencing severe stomach pain before going to an L.A. hospital to get checked out, TMZ reported.⁠

From there, sources say things got worse, and Keed’s organs, both his liver and kidneys started failing which lead to his death.⁠

Lil Keed
Lil Keed

News of his passing came after his brother Lil Gotit, posted, “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”⁠

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office is expected to do an autopsy.

