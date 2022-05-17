Kendrick Lamar Spotted Playing Soccer In Africa After Album Release | WATCH

*Days after dropping his first album in five years, Kendrick Lamar celebrated by playing street soccer with the locals in Ghana.

TMZ writes, “Kendrick’s been hanging out in the West African nation since dropping his latest hit album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” last week … and new video shows him playing a little soccer in a street setting.”

Check out the video below.

The footage shows the hip-hop star playing the game inside an abandoned structure with a mural on the wall of late rapper Tupac Shakur. Per the report, after the game, Kendrick posed for pictures with his teammates and the competitors known locally as the Jamestown Boys.

In related news, Lamar has announced dates for his upcoming “The Big Steppers Tour” with special guest Baby Keem.

The tour will see him hit u Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Aug. 5-6 and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 9. Lamar will also headline Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival on July 22-24 with Kaye, Future, Playboi Carti and many more.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time. A complete calendar with all tour dates and links to buy tickets can be found here.

Full list of Kendrick Lamor tour dates below via Pitchfork:

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Big Steppers Tour”

07-19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

07-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center

07-22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

07-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07-29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

07-30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07-31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

08-04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08-06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08-07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

08-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08-13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

08-18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

08-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08-21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08-23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

08-26 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08-30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08-31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09-06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

09-07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09-09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09-14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

09-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10-10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10-11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10-13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

10-15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

10-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

10-19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

10-21 Paris, France – Accor Arena

10-24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle

10-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10-26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna

10-28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10-31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

11-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

11-03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

11-04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena

11-05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

11-07 London, England – The O2

11-08 London, England – The O2

11-13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11-16 Manchester, England – AO Arena

12-01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

12-08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center

12-16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena