Kendrick Lamar Spotted Playing Soccer In Africa After Album Release | WATCH

*Days after dropping his first album in five years, Kendrick Lamar celebrated by playing street soccer with the locals in Ghana.
TMZ writes, “Kendrick’s been hanging out in the West African nation since dropping his latest hit album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” last week … and new video shows him playing a little soccer in a street setting.”
Check out the video below.
The footage shows the hip-hop star playing the game inside an abandoned structure with a mural on the wall of late rapper Tupac Shakur. Per the report, after the game, Kendrick posed for pictures with his teammates and the competitors known locally as the Jamestown Boys.
In related news, Lamar has announced dates for his upcoming “The Big Steppers Tour” with special guest Baby Keem.
The tour will see him hit u Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Aug. 5-6 and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Aug. 9. Lamar will also headline Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival on July 22-24 with Kaye, Future, Playboi Carti and many more.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time. A complete calendar with all tour dates and links to buy tickets can be found here.
Full list of Kendrick Lamor tour dates below via Pitchfork:
Kendrick Lamar’s “The Big Steppers Tour”
07-19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
07-21 Austin, TX – Moody Center
07-22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
07-23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
07-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
07-29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
07-30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
07-31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08-02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
08-04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08-05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08-06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08-07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
08-09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08-10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08-13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08-16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
08-18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
08-19 Chicago, IL – United Center
08-20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08-21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
08-23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08-24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
08-26 Portland, OR – Moda Center
08-27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
08-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
08-30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
08-31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
09-01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
09-06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
09-07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09-09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
09-10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
09-14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
09-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
10-07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10-10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
10-11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
10-13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
10-15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
10-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
10-19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
10-21 Paris, France – Accor Arena
10-24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle
10-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
10-26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna
10-28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
10-30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
10-31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
11-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
11-03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
11-04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena
11-05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
11-07 London, England – The O2
11-08 London, England – The O2
11-13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
11-16 Manchester, England – AO Arena
12-01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
12-04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
12-08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
12-12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center
12-16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena