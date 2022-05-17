Johanna Mazibuko of Johannesburg is World’s Oldest Person At Age 128 | Video

*Johanna Mazibuko of Johannesburg is the world’s oldest person who reportedly turned 128 last week.

Here’s more from MSN:

Born on 11 May 1894 in the farming community of Ottosdal in the North West, Johanna was the eldest of 12 children. During her time alive, she has witnessed both apartheid and democracy, British colonialism, and the country’s independence as well as two world wars.

The Klerksdorp resident revealed to News24 that she married an older man named Stawana Mazibuko, although she cannot reveal at what age or during which year. The couple had seven children, two of whom are still alive. After the death of her husband, she moved to Jouberton with her son, Tseko, just as apartheid was beginning. Johanna has a total of 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As the oldest person in the world, Johanna is not yet recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Prophet OJ Madikong of the Adopt An Elder Campaign told SABC: “I believe maMazibuko could have long been put in Guinness book of Records. The whole world would know, but we know that it is never late. As long as we as people in Africa know that there is such a person, we are happy that there is someone with 128 years, whether they try to hide her or what but we know there is.”

Mazibuko shared with News24 some of her most fond memories from her long life. “Mandela was my person. He allowed us to control ourselves. He got us houses and made the government give us pensions,” she said.

Another memorable moment is a locust infestation on the farm. “There were ones we could catch and eat. It was like you are eating meat. We would just fry them and eat them like that, just on their own,” she added.

“Now, I eat modern food. I am used to it, but I do miss the food I grew up on,” Mazibuko said.

“When you don’t have money, you suffer. On the farms, we lived off the things we farmed. We would get rations as well. At the end of the year, we would get sacks of maize and we would go and sell them and make money. If I was not old, I would go back to the farms,” she explained.

Mazibuko credits her long life to a diet of wild spinach and fresh milk.

“When I die, they must slaughter a cow for me. They must bury me well so that I never bother them,” she said.