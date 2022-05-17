Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Johanna Mazibuko of Johannesburg is World’s Oldest Person At Age 128 | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*Johanna Mazibuko of Johannesburg is the world’s oldest person who reportedly turned 128 last week.

Here’s more from MSN:

Born on 11 May 1894 in the farming community of Ottosdal in the North West, Johanna was the eldest of 12 children. During her time alive, she has witnessed both apartheid and democracy, British colonialism, and the country’s independence as well as two world wars.

The Klerksdorp resident revealed to News24 that she married an older man named Stawana Mazibuko, although she cannot reveal at what age or during which year. The couple had seven children, two of whom are still alive. After the death of her husband, she moved to Jouberton with her son, Tseko, just as apartheid was beginning. Johanna has a total of 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As the oldest person in the world, Johanna is not yet recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

OTHER NEWS: Now She’s Talking – Patrisse Cullors Discusses the BLM House and Other Matters | WATCH

Prophet OJ Madikong of the Adopt An Elder Campaign told SABC: “I believe maMazibuko could have long been put in Guinness book of Records. The whole world would know, but we know that it is never late. As long as we as people in Africa know that there is such a person, we are happy that there is someone with 128 years, whether they try to hide her or what but we know there is.”

Mazibuko shared with News24 some of her most fond memories from her long life.  “Mandela was my person. He allowed us to control ourselves. He got us houses and made the government give us pensions,” she said. 

Another memorable moment is a locust infestation on the farm. “There were ones we could catch and eat. It was like you are eating meat. We would just fry them and eat them like that, just on their own,” she added.

“Now, I eat modern food. I am used to it, but I do miss the food I grew up on,” Mazibuko said.

“When you don’t have money, you suffer. On the farms, we lived off the things we farmed. We would get rations as well. At the end of the year, we would get sacks of maize and we would go and sell them and make money. If I was not old, I would go back to the farms,” she explained. 

Mazibuko credits her long life to a diet of wild spinach and fresh milk.

“When I die, they must slaughter a cow for me. They must bury me well so that I never bother them,” she said. 

Previous articleNow She’s Talking – Patrisse Cullors Discusses the BLM House and Other Matters | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO