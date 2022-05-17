Jenesse Center Launches ‘Heroes’ Campaign to Spotlight Hope Bringer Partners and Friends

*Jenesse Center announced its “Heroes” campaign launching this month to spotlight and honor individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact in Jenesse’s success for 42 years in the city of Los Angeles.

The individuals presented as “Heroes” are recognized for their contributions to Jenesse Center through volunteerism, donations, advice, guidance and support, which made it possible for Jenesse to successfully achieve more than 40 years of service to the LA community.

Every Friday in May 2022, Jenesse will spotlight four (4) “heroes” who have made a significant impact in the organization’s sustainability and success. The Heroes book will be presented in volumes. Volume 1 launches this Friday, May 6, 2022 on Jenesse social media platforms. To view the flipbook: Click here Please share!

Founded by five Black women in the Los Angeles area, the organization offers a holistic platform of prevention and intervention services that are trauma-informed and culturally sensitive. Karen Earl, Jenesse CEO said:

“I’m grateful for this South Los Angeles based organization that intentionally gives space for people to be heroic. I recognized early in this journey that this work requires everyone’s participation. A hero is a hero — There are beautiful stories in this edition and more to come.”

Dr. Sylvia Swilley, Jenesse Board member, “The Heroes of Jenesse show up in a variety of ways; some as financial donors, some as dedicated project and program volunteers, some as caring and empathetic staff. But all share the vision to interrupt the cycle of generational violence that assaults our community. Our flagship youth program is but one of the innovative strategies made possible by our Heroes. We are grateful and salute you.”

Pat Greene, Jenesse Board President said, “I have seen over the years the immense impact of our partners and friends’ volunteerism. It has made a world of difference in Jenesse reaching its mission and we are deeply thankful.”

To learn more about the programs and services that these heroes support, visit www.jenesse.org or connect with us on our social media platforms. If you or a friend needs help, call the Jenesse Hotline at 1-800-479-7328. Available 24 Hours A Day, 7 Days A Week.

About Jenesse Center

Jenesse Center, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based domestic violence prevention and intervention organization, created by five Black women who were domestic violence survivors.

Celebrating 42 years of providing life-saving, culturally appropriate services to the Los Angeles community, Jenesse’s mission is to provide victims of domestic violence with a comprehensive, centralized base of support that is culturally responsive and appropriate as well as holistic, and ensures transition from immediate crisis to stability and self-sufficiency.

Jenesse seeks to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners.

source: Jenesse Center