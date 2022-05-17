Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Jamie Foxx is ‘Angry AF’ Over Supermarket Mass Shooting

By Ny MaGee
Jamie Foxx - getty
Jamie Foxx / Getty

*Jamie Foxx took to social media to pay tribute to the victims in the racially-motivated shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket that killed 10 people Saturday.

In the caption of his post on Instagram, Foxx expressed outrage for the tragedy in a predominantly Black neighborhood carried out by white supremacist Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, N.Y.

“So many emotions are running through me right now…,” Foxx wrote alongside photos of three of the victims. “sadness… Hurtful… and angry AF!!! Cannot understand why the color of our skin makes people so angry… “

He continued, “Who knew they just being born black would be such a torturous journey… our condolences go out to the victims in Buffalo… And I just wonder how many more times you gonna have to say this 💔💔💔”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The killer reportedly traveled about 200 miles from his hometown to carry out the deadly attack. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, 11 of the 13 total victims were Black, per CNN.

All the victims have been named in a PEOPLE report. 

The shooter was remanded without bail, and a felony hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, according to the DA’s office. Gendron has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Pop star Justin Bieber, 28, also addressed the incident, calling racism “evil” and “diabolical” during a recent concert. 

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Bieber asked his audience to take a moment of silence to honor the victims.

“As you know, there’s been tragedy in the city, but what we’re gonna do tonight, is we’re gonna honor those people, and I would love if we could just take a moment of silence,” he said. “That would mean a lot to me.”

“There’s so much division in this world,” he said. “So much racial injustice. And as you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical. But what you and I get to do, is we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our families and our loved ones, who continue to be allies.”

WATCH:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

