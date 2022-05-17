ASAP Rocky Wants to Experience ‘Genuine Real Sh*t’ in Relationship with Rihanna | VIDEO

*ASAP Rocky stopped by the Drink Champs podcast and opened up about his relationship with Rihanna.

During the conversation, Rocky praised co-host N.O.R.E. on his decade-long marriage to Neri Santiago.

“I could see the realness between both of y’all and sh*t like that and I could really tell, like, y’all been through some sh*t together, y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated, it’s actually real,” Rocky said. “And that’s what I aspire to keep, just genuine real sh*t, just f**k what the outside world got going on, f**k what the outside world think and sh*t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components, you and your significant other.”

Rocky did not speak on his April 20 arrest but he did respond to comparisons between him and Travis Scott.

You can watch the full interview from Drink Champs in the video below.

A$AP Rocky, 33, previously told GQ about his romance with the Bajan beauty, calling Rihanna the “love of my life.”

He was also asked how it feels to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said.

Speaking about fatherhood, A$AP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

Rocky and RiRi sparked dating rumors in 2013 when he opened for her during the Diamonds world tour.

Last month, the couple hosted a rave-themed baby shower days after the rapper’s arrest at the Los Angeles International Airport.

As reported by Hip Hop DX, the intimate affair went down at a studio in Hollywood where guests were not allowed to take photos or videos. According to Page Six, party favors included T-shirts with photos of the couple when they were kids on them. The message on the shirts read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

Word on the street is that Rihanna has already given birth to a baby boy but the announcement has not yet been made publicly.