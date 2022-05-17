Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

ASAP Rocky Wants to Experience ‘Genuine Real Sh*t’ in Relationship with Rihanna | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Rihanna preggers
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna showing off her baby bump / Twitter

*ASAP Rocky stopped by the Drink Champs podcast and opened up about his relationship with Rihanna

During the conversation, Rocky praised co-host N.O.R.E. on his decade-long marriage to Neri Santiago. 

“I could see the realness between both of y’all and sh*t like that and I could really tell, like, y’all been through some sh*t together, y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated, it’s actually real,” Rocky said. “And that’s what I aspire to keep, just genuine real sh*t, just f**k what the outside world got going on, f**k what the outside world think and sh*t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components, you and your significant other.”

Rocky did not speak on his April 20 arrest but he did respond to comparisons between him and Travis Scott. 

You can watch the full interview from Drink Champs in the video below.

READ MORE: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Host Rave-Themed Baby Shower in Hollywood

A$AP Rocky, 33, previously told GQ about his romance with the Bajan beauty, calling Rihanna the “love of my life.”

He was also asked how it feels to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said.

Speaking about fatherhood, A$AP Rocky said starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

Rocky and RiRi sparked dating rumors in 2013 when he opened for her during the Diamonds world tour. 

Last month, the couple hosted a rave-themed baby shower days after the rapper’s arrest at the Los Angeles International Airport.

As reported by Hip Hop DX, the intimate affair went down at a studio in Hollywood where guests were not allowed to take photos or videos. According to Page Six, party favors included T-shirts with photos of the couple when they were kids on them. The message on the shirts read, “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.”

Word on the street is that Rihanna has already given birth to a baby boy but the announcement has not yet been made publicly.

Previous articleNeil deGrasse Tyson Claims ‘The Big Rip’ Will Destroy Earth and the Universe | WATCH
Next articleShaunie O’Neal Talks ‘Basketball Wives’ 10th Season | EURexclusiveWATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO