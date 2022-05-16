Monday, May 16, 2022
Bravo Announces Xscape and SWV’s Limited Series Coming in 2022

By Ny MaGee
90's girl groups
Xscape and SWV

*The ladies of Xscape and SWV are set to receive the reality show treatment when they reunite for a Bravo special that “promises to reignite their music careers.”

According to the Deadline, the show is tentatively titled, “XSCAPE/SWV” and hails from Mona Scott-Young/Monami production. The report describes the series as follows:

Following their epic Verzuz performance, the ladies of Xscape and SWV reunite once again to prepare for a show that promises to reignite their music careers. There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder in watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.

READ MORE: RADIOSCOPE REWIND: Xscape Talks ‘Off the Hook’ CD in ’96, Two Years Before Everything Went Left (Listen)

 

Scott-Young wil produce the Bravo special along with Stephanie R Gayle, and Michael Lang serving as executive producers. Xscape and SWV members LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamara Johnson-George, LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamika Scott also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, as reported by Vibe, Xscape recently reunited onstage at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit on, May 7. During their set, they brought their mothers onstage to honor for Mother’s Day. 

During Mother’s Day weekend 2021, Xscape and SWV went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle — in case you missed it, watch the virtual show below.

Their multi-part reality series is set to premiere this Winter. Additional details have yet to be announced.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

