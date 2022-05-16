Monday, May 16, 2022
VH1s Couples Retreat Returns! | Watch

By L.Marie
Vh1’s “Couples Retreat” is back for season two!

This season the show branches out from the “Love & Hip Hop” cast but still features very familiar faces. Michale Blackson returns with his now fiance Rada, as the host. Actress and life coach AJ Johnson returns to coach the couples through their relationship issues. Plus, Claudia Jordan and her bae KJ, Styles P and wife Adjua, Jess Hilarious and boyfriend Daniel, Nick Young and girlfriend Keonna, and Ronnie and Shamari Devoe.

The couples take part in activities that are meant to strengthen their relationship but can also bring up underlying issues. We spoke with Claudia Jordan about her experience on the show and what she learned.

“There’s a few things I can work on and AJ actually told me, ‘I should work on myself,'” said Jordan. The issues that come up in relationships may not always be between the couple. Sometimes it’s something in the person’s past that they haven’t dealt with.  

Most of these couples have been on a reality show before or have had their relationship business play out on social media. But for Jordan’s boyfriend KJ this is new territory for him. We asked if he had any reservations about appearing on the show.

“At first when she said we had been invited I said, ‘what kind of show is it?’ I don’t do the ratchet kind of crazy reality TV,” said KJ. After watching the first season he decided to hop on board. Seeing that the show was entertaining and also beneficial to the couples and their relationship.  

Tune in to “Couples Retreat” Monday nights on VH1!  

L.Marie

