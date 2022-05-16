Shaunie O’Neal Shares Details About Her Fiancé in ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10 | WATCH

*Shaunie O’Neal will share details about her fiance during season 10 of the VH1 reality series “Basketball Wives,” which kicks off May 16.

We previously reported that O’Neal will televise her upcoming nuptials to Pastor Keion Henderson for a limited series for VH1.

According to The Jasmine Brand, some of O’Neal’s former and current castmates from the “Basketball Wives” will be in the bridal party. Last summer, O’Neal confirmed that she’s boo’d up with the Houston-based pastor.

Keion and Shaunie were on a tropical baecation when he popped the question on November 11 (11/11), at 11:11pm.

“I’m older now and I know what makes me happy. I dated for the past few years and nothing was super serious and it sucked,” Shaunie tells BBW co-star Jackie Christie in the new season 10 trailer about her relationship with Henderson.

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Shaunie O’Neal Announces Engagement to Pastor Keion Henderson

“It was just something more there. It was deeper, the conversation was different. I guess they say, ‘you know when you know,’ and I know. So hopefully I’m right,” Shaunie adds. “I just think that it’s so easy to love him and be with him.Check out the trailer for the upcoming new season below.

In November 2021, O’Neal went public with her engagement to Pastor Henderson after nearly two years of dating.

Shaunie was previously married to NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. They tied the knot in 2002 and the divorce was finalized in 2011. The pair share four children.

Most recently, Shaq admitted on the Pivot podcast that his wild antics and infidelity were the reason they divorced.

”I was just being greedy,” Shaq said. “I had the perfect situation. My wife was finer than a mug, kept giving me babies, still finer than a mug. I had it all. And I don’t make excuses, I know I messed up. You know, when I didn’t have that … I was lost. Seventy-six thousand square foot house by yourself, lost. No kids, go to the gym, nobody’s playing in the gym. You go to their room, nobody’s there. You start to feel it.”

Meanwhile, this season of BBW features veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia and Jennifer and MVPs from seasons past including Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke and Brittish with appearances by Shaunie, Nia and Noria.

“I am extremely proud and blessed to have created and produced one of VH1’s most successful and long standing franchises,” Shaunie said in a statement. “Basketball Wives gave rise to my vision to amplify a dynamic culture and community and has exceeded my wildest dreams. I am grateful that we have an opportunity to continue serving our audience as we usher in the exciting tenth season of the show with some new, yet familiar faces.”

“Basketball Wives” returns on Monday, May 16 at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

Scroll up and watch the trailer for the new season above.