Rajon Rondo News – NBAer Accused of Freaking Out and Terrorizing His Family with Gun

*NBA player Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his children and threatened to kill her in front of their kids. According to TMZ, Ashley Bachelor, 36, Rondo’s longtime partner and mother of his two kids, filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week, requesting protection for her, her son and daughter.

Ashley claims Rajon was playing video games with his son on May 11, when she then asked their son to separate laundry. Bachelor says Rajon became enraged and ripped the game console out of the wall in front of the kid. She then claims that Rajon continued the destructive behavior, smashing everything from a teacup to outdoor lights and trash cans.

Bachelor says she tried to “deescalate” the situation however, Rajon responded by making a death threat, allegedly saying, “You’re dead.”

According to Ashley, Rajon allegedly left the home before returning about 15 minutes later, when he allegedly approached a back door and began banging on the window with his gun.

In a statement regarding the protection order, Bachelor states, “I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior.

He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch.'”

She adds: “Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d**khead.”

“Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car,” Ashley Bachelor also said.

Ashley was granted protection for herself, her son, and her daughter. Thoughts?

