Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

R. Kelly and Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Bond in Jail

By Ny MaGee
0

Kelly and James
R. Kelly and Frank James

*​​​​​​R Kelly has reportedly befriended the accused Brooklyn subway shooter in jail. 

According to a new report from the New York Daily News, Kelly and Frank James have reportedly hit it off at Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park.

The disgraced R&B singer is awaiting sentencing related to his sex trafficking and federal racketeering case in Brooklyn. 

James is currently awaiting trial for the April mass shooting on a subway.  

Jailhouse sources told the Daily News that the pair “sit[s] together and eat[s] together” and go “out to rec.”

READ MORE: R. Kelly Serenades Daughter of Fellow Inmate Over the Phone [VIDEO]

“Mr. Kelly is not in control of who he is housed with,” Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, told the publication. “A friend is someone you voluntarily hang out with.”

As we previously reported, James is suspected of setting off smoke grenades and firing a handgun 33 times on a crowded N train traveling toward the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood last month. The attack left 29 people injured, including 10 who were shot, though none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, officials said. Five of the victims were young people commuting to school, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The motive of the shooting is not yet known but following the arrest of James, his anti-Black views and YouTube rants began to surface on the internet.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly was found guilty in September of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He’s currently jailed without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced this month.

Previous articleKevin Samuels GoFundMe Page is FAKE! – Family Says They Won’t Accept Money
Next articleBiden to Buffalo on Tuesday Following Mass Shooting – Crump Calls it Domestic Terrorism! | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO