R. Kelly and Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Bond in Jail

*​​​​​​R Kelly has reportedly befriended the accused Brooklyn subway shooter in jail.

According to a new report from the New York Daily News, Kelly and Frank James have reportedly hit it off at Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park.

The disgraced R&B singer is awaiting sentencing related to his sex trafficking and federal racketeering case in Brooklyn.

James is currently awaiting trial for the April mass shooting on a subway.

Jailhouse sources told the Daily News that the pair “sit[s] together and eat[s] together” and go “out to rec.”

“Mr. Kelly is not in control of who he is housed with,” Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, told the publication. “A friend is someone you voluntarily hang out with.”

As we previously reported, James is suspected of setting off smoke grenades and firing a handgun 33 times on a crowded N train traveling toward the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood last month. The attack left 29 people injured, including 10 who were shot, though none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, officials said. Five of the victims were young people commuting to school, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The motive of the shooting is not yet known but following the arrest of James, his anti-Black views and YouTube rants began to surface on the internet.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly was found guilty in September of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He’s currently jailed without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced this month.