New FOX SOUL Special Investigates Deaths of Young Dolph, Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle

*FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, is expanding its programming with a brand new hour-long special, Crime & Hip Hop hosted by Lisa Evers, Fox5 New York’s crime and investigative reporter. The special is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 17 exclusively on FOX SOUL.

25 years after the biggest hip-hop murders in history, Tupac and Biggie, rap artists are still being gunned down in the streets of America.

The special episode investigates three killings that sent shock waves through hip-hop between 2019 and 2021: Young Dolph lost his life in Memphis, Pop Smoke was gunned down in what cops called a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles, and Nipsey Hustle was shot to death, also in Los Angeles.

Audiences will see the connection between crime and hip-hop artists, street culture, who these artists are as human beings and also learn why these awful murders continue to happen in today’s world.

Young Dolph – Adolph Thornton Jr, better known as the rapper Young Dolph, was at a bakery buying his grandmother some sweet treats before stopping by her place, but never made it to her. While at that bakery, two men in a stolen white Mercedes shot and killed Young Dolph. Lisa Evers does a deep dive on the aftermath of his death, the impact he had within the hip hop community and the work he did to give back to Memphis.

Pop Smoke – Bashar Barakah Jackson, known professionally as Pop Smoke, did everything he could to escape the dangerous streets of Brooklyn, and succeeded. Pop Smoke’s music quickly gained popularity with hit songs like “Welcome to the House Party” and “Dior”. He collaborated with HOT 97’s DJ Drewski, landed the number seven spot in Billboard 200 with his mixtape, “Welcome to the Woo 2” and even received an invitation to perform at Rolling Loud festival in 2019. Unfortunately, all came to an end when Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery in his rented Hollywood Hills home. Lisa Evers discusses Pop Smoke’s rise to fame, his past living in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood and his murder investigation.

Nipsey Hustle – Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was well known in Los Angeles as a rapper and businessman from the Crenshaw District since the mid 2000’s. He was open about his affiliation with the Crips and was a community activist and investor, trying to uplift his Crenshaw neighborhood. He and his partner, actress Lauren London, were a local Hip Hop power couple. Like Young Dolph and Pop Smoke, his death came just as he was on the verge of a major level up in recognition, respect and money. Lisa Evers investigates Nipsey Hussle’s murder, the speculation surrounding the murder and the aftermath of his death within the community and his fans.

source: dkcnews.com