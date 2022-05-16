Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeNews
News

Kevin Samuels GoFundMe Page is FAKE! – Family Says They Won’t Accept Money

By Fisher Jack
0

Kevin Samuels in suit
Kevin Samuels / Twitter

*After this, a lot of y’all need to apologize to the late Kevin Samuels and his family! (We looking at you Pastor Jamal Bryant 👀) According to TMZ, the GoFundMe going around that’s for Kevin Samuels’ funeral expenses is 100% fake! (And it’s raised $50,000!!)

When the unexpected death of Kevin Samuels was confirmed, the GoFundMe page was created claiming to be for his funeral expenses.

Many people on the internet called Kevin a hypocrite for not having life insurance to cover his funeral because he always preached about financial literacy.

Chile, even Pastor Jamal Bryant made a whole sermon around this fake GoFundMe account, that he has sense apologized for. After all the debates and back and forth, turns out the GoFundMe is fake!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New FOX SOUL Special Investigates Deaths of Young Dolph, Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle

Kevin Samuels (YouTube screenshot)
Kevin Samuels (YouTube screenshot)

TMZ exclusively reported that Kevin Samuels’ family did not set up the viral GoFundMe fundraiser. When GoFundMe realized it was fraudulent, they scrapped the page all together. They even offered Kevin’s family the money that was raised even though it wasn’t their account, but they refused to take it! All money raised was returned back to the donors.

So now everyone can just calm down and let Kevin Samuels Rest In Peace! Thoughts? 👀

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Grandmother and Retired Cop Among Victims of ‘Racist Massacre’ in Buffalo, N.Y.

Previous articleJay Ellis Talks Significance of His ‘Insecure’ Role
Next articleR. Kelly and Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Bond in Jail
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO