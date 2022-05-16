Kevin Samuels GoFundMe Page is FAKE! – Family Says They Won’t Accept Money

*After this, a lot of y’all need to apologize to the late Kevin Samuels and his family! (We looking at you Pastor Jamal Bryant 👀) According to TMZ, the GoFundMe going around that’s for Kevin Samuels’ funeral expenses is 100% fake! (And it’s raised $50,000!!)

When the unexpected death of Kevin Samuels was confirmed, the GoFundMe page was created claiming to be for his funeral expenses.

Many people on the internet called Kevin a hypocrite for not having life insurance to cover his funeral because he always preached about financial literacy.

Chile, even Pastor Jamal Bryant made a whole sermon around this fake GoFundMe account, that he has sense apologized for. After all the debates and back and forth, turns out the GoFundMe is fake!

TMZ exclusively reported that Kevin Samuels’ family did not set up the viral GoFundMe fundraiser. When GoFundMe realized it was fraudulent, they scrapped the page all together. They even offered Kevin’s family the money that was raised even though it wasn’t their account, but they refused to take it! All money raised was returned back to the donors.

So now everyone can just calm down and let Kevin Samuels Rest In Peace! Thoughts? 👀

