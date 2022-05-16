Monday, May 16, 2022
Here’s Why There Are 10 Hot Dogs But Only 8 Buns in Pack | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
*If you’ve ever wondered why there are 10 hot dogs in a pack but only 8 buns, well, guess what? It all comes down to the weight of the package.  Yes, you gon’ learn today! 🙂

Per Reader’s Digest, “hot dogs are sold by the pound, and standard-sized hot dogs sold in stores weigh 1.6 ounces, so of course, ten is the perfect number for a package.”

This trend reportedly started in 1940 and continues today. 

When it comes to buns, it’s not a weight issue but the baking process.

OTHER NEWS: CEO of Slutty Vegan Gifts LLCs to Clark Atlanta Graduates

 

According to the National Hot Dog Sausage Council (NHDSC), “Sandwich rolls, or hot dog buns, most often come eight to the pack because the buns are baked in clusters of four in pans designed to hold eight rolls.” 

And there you have it. 

Meanwhile, July is officially National Hot Dog Month and “Condiment King” Heinz has kicked off the Heinz Hot Dog Pact which calls on Weiner lovers to sign a petition calling on big bun companies to match the number of hot dogs by releasing 10 buns per package. Get the deets here

