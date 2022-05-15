Sunday, May 15, 2022
HomeFamily
Barack and Michelle Obama

Sasha and Malia Obama Reunite At LAX and Dance for Joy! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Malia and Sasha, the daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama, are now both residents of Hollywood. On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reporters caught the Obama daughters at the airport (LAX) where the younger sister had driven to pick up the elder sister.

TMZ reports that it was easy to tell the sisters were happy to see each other again, judging by the reunion dance they performed as they came face-to-face.

The hawk-eyed photo-journalist captured the pretty sweet occasion, including the moment Sasha loaded her sister’s luggage in the hatchback she’d driven to the airport.

While it is not clear how long the pair had been away from each other to be so happy to meet again, TMZ reported that Malia had been gone for over a week, having flown out of LAX on May 2.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sasha and Malia Obama Spotted Hiking in LA [PHOTOS]

The reporters tried to shoot a few questions at the former First Kids, one being if they were enjoying staying in California than D.C., but they would not respond, leaving the reporters wondering if revealing such detail is still classified information.

Malia Obama is now a screenwriter for Donald Glover’s new Amazon series. Glover showered her with praises some time back, so she must be enjoying her life there.

Sasha is reported to be attending USC now and is usually spotted around town.

Previous articleWhy This Group is Working to Preserve Heirloom Collard Greens
Next articleHaley Taylor Schlitz Making History As Youngest Ever Black Law Graduate in US | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO