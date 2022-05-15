Sasha and Malia Obama Reunite At LAX and Dance for Joy! | WATCH

*Malia and Sasha, the daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama, are now both residents of Hollywood. On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reporters caught the Obama daughters at the airport (LAX) where the younger sister had driven to pick up the elder sister.

TMZ reports that it was easy to tell the sisters were happy to see each other again, judging by the reunion dance they performed as they came face-to-face.

The hawk-eyed photo-journalist captured the pretty sweet occasion, including the moment Sasha loaded her sister’s luggage in the hatchback she’d driven to the airport.

While it is not clear how long the pair had been away from each other to be so happy to meet again, TMZ reported that Malia had been gone for over a week, having flown out of LAX on May 2.

The reporters tried to shoot a few questions at the former First Kids, one being if they were enjoying staying in California than D.C., but they would not respond, leaving the reporters wondering if revealing such detail is still classified information.

Malia Obama is now a screenwriter for Donald Glover’s new Amazon series. Glover showered her with praises some time back, so she must be enjoying her life there.

Sasha is reported to be attending USC now and is usually spotted around town.