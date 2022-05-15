Sunday, May 15, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Is Kendrick Lamar Admitting to Cheating on Fiancee and Having Sex Addition?

By Fisher Jack
0

Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford / Wireimage-Getty
Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford / Wireimage-Getty

*Kendrick Lamar appears to be letting fans in on his personal life. On the 34-year-old’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the rapper allegedly talks about his relationship to fiancee Whitney Alford. Kendrick and Whitney got engaged in 2015. They have two children.

In a song called “Mother I Sober,” it’s speculated that Kendrick admits that he was addicted to sex.

The track also appears to allegedly give insight into his cheating.

He rhymes “I was never high, I was never drunk, never out my mind/I need control, they handed me some smoke, but still I declined/I did it sober, sittin’ with myself, I went through all emotions/No dependents – except for one, let me bring you closer.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lil Keed: YSL Member Dies At the Young Age of 24

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LVI (Getty)
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LVI (Getty)

He adds: “Intoxicated, there’s a lustful nature that I failed to mention/Insecurities that I project, sleepin’ with other women/Whitney’s hurt, the pure soul I know, I found her in the kitchen/Askin’ God, ‘Where did I lose myself? And can it be forgiven?'”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lori Harvey Shares How She Crafted Those Abs She Showed Off At the Met Gala | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleIn 2021 Lebron James Became the World Second Highest Paid Athlete After Earning $121M
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO