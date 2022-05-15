Is Kendrick Lamar Admitting to Cheating on Fiancee and Having Sex Addition?

*Kendrick Lamar appears to be letting fans in on his personal life. On the 34-year-old’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the rapper allegedly talks about his relationship to fiancee Whitney Alford. Kendrick and Whitney got engaged in 2015. They have two children.

In a song called “Mother I Sober,” it’s speculated that Kendrick admits that he was addicted to sex.

The track also appears to allegedly give insight into his cheating.

He rhymes “I was never high, I was never drunk, never out my mind/I need control, they handed me some smoke, but still I declined/I did it sober, sittin’ with myself, I went through all emotions/No dependents – except for one, let me bring you closer.”

He adds: “Intoxicated, there’s a lustful nature that I failed to mention/Insecurities that I project, sleepin’ with other women/Whitney’s hurt, the pure soul I know, I found her in the kitchen/Askin’ God, ‘Where did I lose myself? And can it be forgiven?'”

