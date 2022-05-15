In 2021 Lebron James Became the World Second Highest Paid Athlete After Earning $121M

*LeBron James of the LA Lakers earned a whopping $121 million in 2021, according to a just-released Forbes report. He came second behind Lionel Messi in the Forbes’ “Top-10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World” annual report. Messi earned about $130 million.

According to Forbes, LBJ earned that much thanks to his high-paying Lakers contract, ventures with the new “Space Jam” flick, and his talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Moreover, he benefited from various endorsement deals, according to TMZ.

LBJ is now the 10th athlete ever to garner more than $100 million within a span of 12 months.

On the other hand, he has become the first NBA player to earn $121 million in a year. Interestingly, he was previously the holder of this record when he earned $96.5 million.

Apart from Messi and LBJ, there were other soccer and basketball players who made it to the top ten list. Cristiano Ronaldo took third place with $115 million, Neymar was number 4 with $95 million, Stephen Curry at number 5 with $92.8 million, and Kevin Durant at number 6 with $92.1 million. Roger Federer was at number 7 with $90.7 million, followed by Canelo Alvarez with $90 million and then Tom Brady with $83.9. Finally, Giannis Antetokounmpo clocks in at number 10 with $80.9 million. All the ten personalities at the top earned a combined $992 million.

Oh, by the way, Conor McGregor, who has always been in the top ten, didn’t make it there this time around. But he was somewhere in the top 50.