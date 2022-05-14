Tisha Campbell Removes ‘Martin’ From Her Name Two Years after Divorce

*Tisha Campbell has removed “Martin” from her name, an act that has essentially returned her back to her maiden name two years after she divorced Duane Martin. Campbell recently broke the news on Instagram, announcing she will no longer use his (Martin’s) last name after visiting the social security office where she reclaimed her maiden name.

“Okay, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” the 53-year-old actress posted on Instagram.

“And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

In the same breath, Campbell mentioned her dad.

“Nothing else to say???? My dad just saw this post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.’ Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee ??” she added.

Campbel and Duane Martin had been married for close to 20 years. She filed for divorce in 2018. The divorce was finally formalized in 2020, two years later. The ex-couple shares two sons together: Xen 20, and Ezekiel 12. The divorce agreement gave the parents joint custody over Ezekiel.

Not every marriage is destined for “happily ever after,” but even where divorce or separation is involved, it is prudent both parties go about it peacefully.