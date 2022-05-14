Saturday, May 14, 2022
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

Tisha Campbell Removes ‘Martin’ From Her Name Two Years after Divorce

By Fisher Jack
0

Tisha Campbell - Duane Martin
Tisha Campbell – Duane Martin

*Tisha Campbell has removed “Martin” from her name, an act that has essentially returned her back to her maiden name two years after she divorced Duane Martin. Campbell recently broke the news on Instagram, announcing she will no longer use his (Martin’s) last name after visiting the social security office where she reclaimed her maiden name.

“Okay, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” the 53-year-old actress posted on Instagram.

“And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

In the same breath, Campbell mentioned her dad.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams Ready to Meet with Sherri Shepherd After Shady Diss

Tisha Campbell - The Real
Tisha Campbell – The Real

“Nothing else to say???? My dad just saw this post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.’ Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee ??” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tisha Campbell (@tishacampbellmartin)

Campbel and Duane Martin had been married for close to 20 years. She filed for divorce in 2018. The divorce was finally formalized in 2020, two years later. The ex-couple shares two sons together: Xen 20, and Ezekiel 12. The divorce agreement gave the parents joint custody over Ezekiel.

Not every marriage is destined for “happily ever after,” but even where divorce or separation is involved, it is prudent both parties go about it peacefully.

Previous articleMilwaukee Violence: 3 Shot Outside Bucks Game – 17 Others Shot 2 Hours Later | VIDEO
Next articleT-Pain & Panera Partner for New Chicken Sandwich
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO