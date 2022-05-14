The Pulse of Entertainment: Platinum Selling Freda Payne Working on New Album with Michael B. Sutton

*“Yes, an album is in the works,” said platinum-selling Freda Payne (“Band of Gold”). “Haven’t finished…We have 3 or 4 more songs to do. One of the songs (“Do You Still Dream About Me”) is on Mitchell’s (Coleman, Jr) album as well.”

The single Freda is referring to is on the most recent album of bass player Mitchell Coleman, Jr. titled “Dedication” (out in June). On his album she is a featured vocalist.

“It’s my song. It was recorded by Nancy Wilson. It was written by a very dear friend of mine Sammy McKenny,” Payne informed me.

“It’s on my CD released in 2006 but recorded in 2002. I wanted to redo it again. I am working with Michael Sutton of The Sound of LA, Mitchell (a bass player) played on it.”

Freda Payne has been touring constantly since her hit “Band of Gold.” She has shows May 20-21, 2022 at Club Arcada and June 18th with Will Downing in Malibu. She has been releasing songs continuously as well. In 2022 she has released “Just to Be with You” which reached #5 on Billboard and was produced by Sutton at The Sound of LA, “They Cant Take that Away from Me,” and “Let There Be Love” featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling and Kenny Lattimore which reached #18 on Jazz Week.

“Michael Sutton produced my previous CD down in Hollywood at Capitol Studio, it included four duets,” she said.

Freda Payne found a place in the history book of greatest hits with her 1970 hit “Band of Gold.” Though she is a Jazz singer, this hit was a Pop song that immediate went Gold, though today it’s a multi-platinum selling single. The “Band of Gold” hit was written by Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier and Ronald Dunbar (Motown). Upon its release it reached #3 on Billboard Charts in U. S. and #1 in the U.K. A Detroit native Freda graduated from the Detroit Institute of Musical Arts and is also an actress who has performed on Broadway with Leslie Uggans as her under-study. Her sister is Scherrie Payne a former member of The Supremes (1973 – 1977). Freda sang commercial jingles as well and sang on projects with Quincy Jones, Pearl Bailey and Bill Crosby. www.FredaPayne.com www.TheSoundofLA.com

