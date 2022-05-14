Saturday, May 14, 2022
T-Pain & Panera Partner for New Chicken Sandwich

By Fisher Jack
T-Pain (jacket)
T-Pain

*In celebration of the launch of its new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches, Panera is teaming up with NTWRK, the leading North American livestream shopping platform, for its first-ever Day of Craveable Drops – one full day featuring eight of the most crave-able products from the most crave-able creators, including Panera.

NTWRK tapped charismatic and food-obsessed rapper/producer T-Pain (T-Pain’s School of Business, The Masked Singer/Monster) to host the full day of drops, airing exclusively on the NTWRK app on May 4th. From art prints and apparel to collectibles and footwear, NTWRK’s Craveable Drops are a curated assortment of the world’s most hyped brands and products.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Bloomberg Quicktake’s ‘How I Got Here’ with Chris Paul and Byron Allen | WATCH

T-Pain & female - Panera BreadT-Pain collaborated with Panera to create a tentpole drop of the day, the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit, an ultimate and premium kit of cozy essentials that are anything but basic. The set features heavyweight French Terry crew and athletic pants with T-Pain’s signature and is paired with custom T-Pain x Panera luxury headphones. NTWRK will be doing a drawing for the Deliciously Luxe Drip Kit and winners will be notified

Fisher Jack

