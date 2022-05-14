Saturday, May 14, 2022
Milwaukee Violence: 3 Shot Outside Bucks Game – 17 Others Shot 2 Hours Later | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Milwaukee Shooting (WISN)
The first shooting took place about a block from where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing. (WISN)

*(CNN) — Seventeen people were shot Friday night in downtown Milwaukee just two hours after three were shot a few blocks away, near the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks were playing in the NBA Playoffs. Ten people were taken into custody in the shooting downtown, and nine firearms were recovered, according to Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen. The 17 people shot ranged in age from 15 to 47, Allen said. All victims in both shootings are expected to survive, he said.

In a video captured by someone at the scene of the downtown shooting, multiple shots and people shouting can be heard.

“We were waiting for a Lyft, walked through that intersection like three minutes prior and knew something was off so we ordered it to pick us up down the road,” the person who shot the video told CNN.

“People were in the middle of the street being just loud and obnoxious,” he added. “People yelling at each other back and forth.”

In the shooting near the arena, two men, 26 and 29, and a 16-year-old girl were wounded, according to Allen.

“There was a 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident,” Allen said. “Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.”

That incident occurred around 9:12 p.m. close to the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Highland Avenue, about a block from the Bucks’ home court at Fiserv Forum.

Police did not disclose the names of the people involved nor a possible motive.

The Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night — 108-95 — forcing a seventh game on Sunday to determine who will play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

