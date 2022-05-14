Lori Harvey Shares How She Crafted Those Abs She Showed Off At the Met Gala | WATCH

*“It Girl” Lori Harvey is always trending over her great looks but fans can’t seem to get over how stunning she appeared for the 2022 Met Gala. Lori attended the May 2 event solo but graced the red carpet wearing a custom-made Michael Kors gown that highlighted her super ripped abs.

Her boo Michael B. Jordan also loved her look as he shared a pic to his IG Story at the time. He captioned it, “Probably my fav pic.” He added, “The composition says so much. Bird’s eye view of a moment you’ve dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn’t disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you.” During an interview on the carpet, Lori also dished on her athletic physique and revealed that she’s been doing pilates. But of course, that made fans want to know even more about her workout routine.

The model, 25, took to TikTok to give her fans exactly what they wanted. She said, “Everybody’s been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” she said, referring to her boyfriend. She went on to say:

“So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days,” she said of doubling up her workouts. “So, what I would do was, I was in a calorie deficit. I think I was consuming maybe 1,200 calories in a day, max. And I wasn’t on like a specific eating regimen. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

