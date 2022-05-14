Saturday, May 14, 2022
Lil Keed: YSL Member Dies At the Young Age of 24

By Fisher Jack
Lil Keed
*YSL is having a really tough week. Lil Keed, a member of the record label, has passed away. On Saturday morning, news broke about the rapper’s death. Around 1:30 a.m, Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram. A rep of Keed also confirmed his death with XXL

Keed was only 24-years-old, and the cause of his death is currently unknown.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today, bro. I did all my cries. I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy. Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown,” Gotit wrote in his Instagram post.

He also shared a note about his brother‘s death to his Instagram story. “@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra,” Gotit wrote alongside a selfie of himself with multiple emojis.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jack Harlow Didn’t Know Brandy and Ray J Are Siblings Until Now | WATCH

Lil Keed made a name of himself after joining #YoungThug’s YSL record label. Keed created his fan base through his divergent sound paired with his melodic flair, rhymes, and falsetto voice. Keed’s discography includes: Nameless, a 2018 song from Keed Talk to ’Em, the Love Live Mexico track “Snake,” released in 2019, and “Wavy (Remix)” featuring Travis Scott, included on Keed’s Trapped on Cleveland 3 album.

Prayers go out to the Keed’s family and YSL team.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: GA Sheriff Hit with Sexual Battery Charge – He is Accused of Groping Judge Hatchett

 

