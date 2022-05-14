Saturday, May 14, 2022
Jack Harlow Didn’t Know Brandy and Ray J Are Siblings Until Now | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jack Harlow (Getty)
*During an interview on Wednesday, May 11, Jack Harlow took many hip-hop and R&B fans by surprise when he let it out that he’s unaware that Brandy and Ray J are siblings. Harlow was hosted by Ebro Darden at Hot 97 in New York. The host and other radio station’s crew challenged Harlow to a game in which the rapper was to guess the song they were playing, reports Billboard.

Darden then played “Angel in Disguise” sang by Brandy in 1998. After listening to the song, Harlow guessed Aaliyah was the singer. The radio crew still asked the 24-year-old Grammy nominee to keep guessing. When they sensed he was heading nowhere, they began to drop hints.

“She had a TV show. She starred in a TV show,” co-host Laura Stylez hinted, referring to Brandy’s current role as the star of ABC’s musical drama series “Queens.”

But even then, Harlow would not get it.

“Her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous,” Peter Rosenberg dropped another hint.

“Her brother had an amazing sex tape,” Ebro helped.

At last, Harlow seemed to have guessed right when he asked, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?”

The radio hosts then revealed that “Angel in Disguise” is by Brandy. Harlow asked in disbelief, “Brandy and Ray J are siblings?”

The “What’s Poppin” rapper then confessed, “Nobody’s ever told me that in my life.”

The interview video soon lit up Twitter as R&B and hip-hop fans started to air their opinions on the revelation that Harlow didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were siblings. Some hip-hop and R&B fans were especially offended that Harlow, a white man who performs music created and nurtured by the Black community, should be so ignorant about some basic information about the genre. They reasoned he should know more about the influential stars.

However, some fans were sympathetic to him, citing his young age as to why he probably failed to recognize the song as Brandy’s. Harlow was born in 1998, the same year the song was released.

