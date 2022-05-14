GA Sheriff Hit with Sexual Battery Charge – He is Accused of Groping Judge Hatchett

*The sheriff of Bleckley County (Georgia), Kris Coody, is facing charges of sexual battery after he was accused of groping the breast of former TV judge Glenda Hatchett earlier this year at a convention. Hatchett had been invited by former DeKalb Couty Sheriff Thomas Brown.

Brown spoke to WSB-TV about the incident, explaining that he turned away for a moment after introducing Hatchett and it was while focusing back that he witnessed it.

“As I turned to my left to focus back on the two of them, I saw his hand go down on her left breast,” Brown said.

“I grabbed his arm threw it off of her chest and basically said, ‘What do think you’re doing?’ and that’s basically where it ended.”

He added that the misconduct angered him. He said Coody was intoxicated. But he pointed out he was more concerned about Hatchett, for she was visibly shaken after that. She decided to press the charges because she feels it is right for the story to be told.

“She’s very passionate about telling her story at some point in time, if for no other reason, for the hundreds of ladies out there who may have been victims of some type of sexual assault but have not said anything because they are afraid to do so,” Brown further said to WSB.

After the charges, Coody released a statement stating it was “improper” on his part to touch Hatchett. He also made it clear he intends to comply with the charges while also hoping for a future opportunity to apologize for the incident.

Hatchet, 70, is better known for “Judge Hatchett,” a show she starred in and which ran from 2000 to 2008. She has since starred in a new courtroom show: “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.”